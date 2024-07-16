Evaluating Suns' Early Summer League Performance
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' 2024 Summer League season is officially underway.
Despite struggles in the first game, there were still positives to draw from three of the top four prospects on the team (Jalen Bridges didn't get enough volume to take much from his debut).
How each prospect has graded out thus far:
David Roddy: D+
Roddy showed some activity on the defensive side of the ball, grabbing 6 boards and blocking 2 shots, but that was about where the positives ceded.
It seemed as if a quality night was in the books after the 2022 first-round pick sank a three-point shot in the opening moments of the game, but he eventually finished a modest 4-for-14 from the floor including 2-for-8 from three.
Roddy still has intriguing physical traits and the ability to develop a true offensive game, but time is running short - he needs to begin showing progress soon as an incoming third-year player.
Ryan Dunn: B-
Dunn started out the game quietly and didn't show too much offensively, but did make an impact.
His -5 plus/minus in 26 minutes on the court was the best out of anyone on the team that played meaningful minutes. He played exceptional defense on rising star Brandin Podziemski, who shot 4-for-10 from the floor. He collected 3 steals and 2 blocks while also showing enough ability as a finisher and was aggressive enough as a shooter to have some confidence that he will continue to improve on that end.
Dunn overall had an encouraging debut.
Oso Ighodaro: C+
Ighodaro was inefficient from the floor, but did grab three offensive boards and blocked two shots while also flashing just enough from the post to consider this performance a moderate success.
He also held his own against potential Warriors' starter Trayce Jackson-Davis, which is another plus looking at the game he had.