Ex-Suns Forward Jared Dudley Reveals Brendan Haywood's Skill in Madden Game

Former Phoenix Suns Jared Dudley shares that Brendan Haywood once was a Top-Five Player in Madden.

NBA TV was in Dallas recently to cover one of the Dallas Mavericks' practices. After the crew wrapped up filming, former Phoenix Suns forward turned Mavericks assistant Chris Henderson of interviewed Jared Dudley.

Dudley revealed former Dallas Mavericks center Brendan Haywood was a top-five Madden NFL player back in the day.

"I'm going to tell you about Brendan Haywood. Brendan Haywood used to be, one of the top five Madden players back in the day before he had a job," said Dudley.

Speaking of NBA TV, former Suns guard Jamal Crawford was recently announced as Dwyane Wade's replacement as a part of TNT's NBA coverage on Tuesday nights.

The last time Jamal Crawford wore a Suns Jersey, he scored 51 points and almost spoiled Dirk Nowitzki's retirement announcement at the end of the 2019 season.

