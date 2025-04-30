Flashback in Suns History: Franchise Legend Retires

4/29/88 - Alvan Adams announced his retirement after playing his full 13yr career w/the Phoenix #Suns. Adams finished 2nd in scoring, and leader in games, min, reb, ast, and stl w/PHX. He remains 4th ever in apg for a C at 4.1 behind only Jokic, Wilt, and Russell. pic.twitter.com/LM1x13FO4d