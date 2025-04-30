Flashback in Suns History: Franchise Legend Retires
PHOENIX -- Flashback to April 29 in 1988, when a Phoenix Suns franchise legend officially retired.
Alvan Adams decided to end his 13-year career with the Suns after an uneventful 28-54 season - but was quickly rewarded with a spot in the franchise Ring of Honor on November 9, 1988.
Adams had been one of the longest tenured members of the Ring of Honor while also having his number 33 jersey retired - yet he allowed Grant Hill to wear the number during the latter's time with the Suns from 2007-12.
Adams was an Oklahoma basketball prodigy at one point - becoming a high school legend and playing three seasons at the University of Oklahoma prior to being selected by the Suns with the fourth pick in the 1975 draft.
The high draft pick made an instant impact in the Valley - becoming an All-Star and Rookie of the Year in 1976 while also leading the Suns to a shocking appearance in the NBA Finals that year.
Adams continued to make an impact over the next 12 seasons despite never being named an All-Star again - he only averaged less than 10 PPG twice and could be considered the most underrated big-man playmaker in league history.
Adams continued to be a fixture within the organization in various roles throughout the years - and was just honored by the Suns for 50 years of service in March.
The legendary center should be etched in Suns history forever - the impact has been undeniable over the years.