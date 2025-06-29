Former Disgruntled $70 Million Suns Center Traded Again
The Phoenix Suns are seeing one of their former players come back to the Western Conference.
Nearly five months after being traded by the Suns, Bosnian big man Jusuf Nurkic has been traded once again, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"Just in: The Utah Jazz are trading Collin Sexton and a 2031 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic, sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted.
The move isn't much of a surprise considering Sexton was on the trade block in Salt Lake City. The Jazz selected Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the first round of the draft and the team also employs Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, both of whom were taken in the previous two years.
Last season, Nurkic played in just 25 games for the Suns after falling out of coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation. He arrived the season prior in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks that saw Damian Lillard go to the Eastern Conference to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Ultimately, Nurkic couldn't hang with Phoenix and Charlotte ended up being a temporary landing spot for him.
Utah may also serve as such, as the Jazz can look to expand the trade before the new league year begins on July 6.
The Jazz can agree to a buyout with him for the final year of his contract, which is worth $19.375 million, allowing him to become a free agent and join a team that will need a center off the bench.