Former Suns Center Making Hornets Debut Tonight
PHOENIX -- Any doubt that last week's trade between the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets would be rescinded due to a medical issue is now put to rest.
Former Suns starting center Jusuf Nurkic is officially set to make his debut in Charlotte tonight after Hornets sources voiced concern that Cody Martin's physical could fail - just days after the Los Angeles Lakers backed out on another trade with Charlotte featuring Mark Williams due to a similar concern.
Martin and Vasilije Micic came to Phoenix in the trade - the Suns can get under the second apron by deciding to move on from the non-guaranteed contracts the pair of former Hornets have for the 2025-26 season.
It was always unlikely that the deal would be canceled, as Nurkic had become a player that the front office had desperately been working to move on from following a tumultuous stretch that included a three-game suspension and controversial comments about his relationship with head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Nurkic is now likely to start tonight for the Hornets - as Williams is not with the team, and Charlotte moved Nick Richards to Phoenix three weeks ago.
The Bosnian Beast averaged 10.3 PPG, 10.6 RPG, and 3.4 APG in 101 games for the Suns - and now looks for a fresh start in Charlotte.
As for the new members of the Suns, Martin has not played in over two weeks and Micic likely won't factor into Budenholzer's rotation consistently - so it remains to be seen when either will make their debut for the franchise.