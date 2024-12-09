Former Suns PG Chris Paul Crosses NBA Milestone
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul passed Jason Kidd for second-most assists all-time in NBA history over the weekend, as the San Antonio Spurs guard eclipsed Kidd's 12,091 career dime mark.
Now, Paul trails just John Stockton's 15,806 mark.
"It's an amazing accomplishment," Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson said (h/t ESPN).
"It's a privilege to be able to see it up close and personal. We are witnessing greatness. A lot of us have competed against him. We've all watched him. And to be able to experience it firsthand is a privilege. He's still doing it at a high level. We are grateful of that. He deserves all the praise and attention that comes with that because it's a hell of an honor."
At the age of 39, Paul is still going strong and many thought teaming up with Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama would be a good idea.
Though San Antonio's just 12-12 to begin the season, the duo has been strong.
"I got to be on this one," Wembanyama said after scoring the basket to give Paul second place.
"Just the celebration, it was the best. I'm very, very proud of him. He's just incredible how he doesn't just do things halfway. He's never just on the court just to be on the court. He's trying to win, trying to find solutions. It's a trait you find in all these players, those greats that stick around for years and years."
1,848 of those assists came with the Suns during his three years in Phoenix, where he helped the organization reach the 2021 NBA Finals.
"I swear, man. I'm so grateful. To be away from my family, y'all became my family. I know I'm a lot to deal with on the court. But I just love to hoop and I hope y'all get this opportunity to play as long as I have. Thank y'all so much," Paul said following the game in the locker room to his teammates.
A well deserved honor.