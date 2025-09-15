Former Suns Fan Favorite Finds New Home
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo has found a new home.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Biyombo is returning to the San Antonio Spurs:
"Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Spurs and Biyombo's agents at Wasserman reached a new contract for his 15th NBA season. Biyombo averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 28 games last season," he wrote on X.
Biyombo just completed his 14th NBA season after first entering the league in 2011.
His time in Phoenix was short, spending just two years with the Suns - though he quickly made himself a fan favorite not only thanks to his rim protection, but his personality as well.
Biyombo donated his entire salary for the 2021-22 season in Phoenix to fund a hospital in the Congo and genuinely was a fun person to interact with between players, coaches and media. His foundation, named after himself, donated $1 million of medical supplies back to his home country during the pandemic.
Biyombo, playing with San Antonio last season, helped fill the void left by superstar Victor Wembanyama after he was ruled out for the year with blood clots. It's unknown exactly when Wembanyama will return to action, so Biyombo could play a crucial part in San Antonio's success until then.
With Phoenix, he averaged 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and over one block per night during his short stay with the Suns.