Former Suns Fan-Favorite Linked to Knicks
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges has been subject to a multitude of rumors over the last two years - and those rumors may be reaching a fever pitch currently.
NBA insider Bill Simmons dropped a tidbit of information surrounding the current Nets star on his podcast, saying he believes that none other than the New York Knicks will acquire Bridges' services over the summer.
“I think that’s who they want, I think they’re going to overpay,” said Simmons, who clearly is quite adamant that this deal will get done.
Bridges, 27, has been in Brooklyn since he was acquired in the Kevin Durant blockbuster deal back in February 2023.
The Nets have publicly expressed the desire to not only retain - but also build around - Bridges over the last 15 months, and have reportedly turned down multiples overtures that have included as many as four first-round picks in potential package offers.
These rumors largely line up timing wise, as Bridges fell out of favor with a large faction of the Nets' fanbase after appearing on a podcast with former Villanova teammates and current Knicks players in Jalen Brunson, Donte Divencenzo, and Josh Hart.
That has long been a connection, as it appears the Knicks highly favor curating a roster that has as many prior connections as possible - and Bridges will come at a cheaper rate compared to OG Anunoby, who will almost certainly ask for upwards of $150 million in total money this offseason.
The possibility Bridges being traded to the Knicks would also very much put the chances of returning to Phoenix in doubt, as he would be an almost certainty to sign a contract extension prior to being scheduled to hit free agency in 2026.
Suns fans should continue to monitor this situation, as this summer could go a long way towards dictating whether there is a chance he can return to Phoenix two years from now.