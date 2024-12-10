Former Suns Forward Gaining Heavy Interest on Trade Market
PHOENIX -- News unveiled today of a potential Jimmy Butler trade isn't the only huge potential move that could directly impact the Phoenix Suns.
Cam Johnson - famously traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kevin Durant deal in February 2023 - has recently been a frequent subject when it comes to major trade upgrades contenders could make.
The Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers are just a small handful of squads that could make a bold move for Johnson ahead of the trade deadline per numerous reports.
This development could sent shockwaves through the NBA and the Suns alike - as Johnson has once again established himself as one of the most fearsome three-point shooters in the NBA, along with being a major plus on the defensive side of the ball.
The potential best fit? Look no further than the Warriors.
Johnson would seamlessly fit into a Buddy Hield type role and then some within Steve Kerr's shooter-friendly offense. The gravity that Stephen Curry provides would make it all the more easy for Johnson to showcase his surprisingly well-rounded scoring arsenal - as evidenced by the vet averaging 19.9 PPG over the last 18 games.
The Grizzlies could also very well benefit from a move - as players such as Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane have fallen flat as floor-spacers this season.
Despite that, the Grizzlies look the part of one of the best teams in the conference - and also have a stacked asset pool that could be enticing enough to get a deal done.
Ultimately, it will be up to the Nets as to whether they make a deal or not - Brooklyn is building towards something special in the future and could hang onto Johnson to be part of the foundation under coach Jordi Fernandez.
If they decide to make the move, it seems very likely that the former Sun would move to the West - and it could have as significant of implications as Butler being moved from the Miami Heat to a rival of the Suns.
The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching - as it is set for February 6 - so stay tuned over the next nine weeks.