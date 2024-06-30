Inside The Suns

Former Suns Forward Has Strong Trade Interest

Cam Johnson could be on the move again.

Donnie Druin

Mar 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- A familiar name could be on the move.

Former Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson appears to be next in line when it comes to trade discussions after teammate (and former Suns fan-favorite) Mikal Bridges was dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster move.

From HoopsHype's Michael Scotto:

"Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson has drawn recent trade interest from several teams, including the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings, league sources told HoopsHype. The Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic also registered exploratory trade interest in Johnson, league sources told HoopsHype."

Johnson was included alongside Bridges in the massive trade package sent to Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant trade two seasons ago.

After acknowledging the Cleveland Cavaliers were also a possibility, Scotto concluded with:

"Johnson shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range last season and is owed $68.82 million over the next three seasons on his contract.

"With Brooklyn entering a rebuild, Johnson is considered one of several trade candidates, including Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanovic, Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons, and backup center Day’Ron Sharpe, as previously reported by HoopsHype."

The Nets appear to be in a massive rebuild and all signs point to Johnson exiting the organization among the slew of other names Scotto included.

Suns fans had hoped a potential reunion was on the horizon, though the door may be shut on that for the immediate future.

