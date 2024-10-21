Former Suns Forward Hits Free Agency
PHOENIX -- Another member of the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns has hit the chopping block.
Former Suns F Keita Bates-Diop - who signed a one-year deal with Phoenix in July 2023 - was just released by the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the regular season opening tomorrow, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype .
Bates-Diop, 28, began the 2023-24 season with the Suns after looking the part of a quality rotational player with the San Antonio Spurs - but unfortunately failed to pan out. He was then moved to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline for Royce O'Neale.
The former Suns forward then suffered a fractured tibia in March before being moved once again to the New York Knicks in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster trade over the summer. He was moved one more time in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade - back to the place where his career started.
Bates-Diop always felt like the odd man out in Minnesota - and the last season has been an unfortunate series of events - as he averaged nearly 10 PPG and shot nearly 40% from three-point range in 2022-23.
The Ohio State product concluded his Suns tenure with 38 games played, averaging 4.5 PPG and 2.6 RPG on 42.7/31.3/72.2 splits. He failed to gain significant traction in the rotation during his tenure in Phoenix - seemingly losing confidence in a tenuous situation - and he failed to expand on a promising tenure in San Antonio.
Here's to hoping the former Suns player can land on his feet on another NBA roster.
