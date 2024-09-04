Former Suns Guard Signs With Rival
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns PG Jordan Goodwin has reportedly signed a training camp-centered Exhibit 10 deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, per NBA Insider Chris Haynes.
Goodwin, 25, was acquired by the Suns last summer in the Bradley Beal trade. He was originally seen as a steal when it was reported that he was included in the deal - and the franchise had high hopes that he would be able to be the backup PG they needed - as evidenced by the willingness to move on from Cameron Payne.
Those high hopes appeared to be well placed on several occasions early last season - including two consecutive high-impact showings in victories over the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks - he also shot 40% from behind the arc in November.
The flashes eventually fell flat, as his jump shot regressed - he was out of the regular rotation by the end of 2023.
Goodwin played a grand total of 38 minutes over the next month-plus of action - it was headlined by a four-point performance against his former squad in early February.
By that point the writing was on the wall. Goodwin would likely be moved.
He was eventually moved to Memphis as a part of the Royce O'Neale trade on deadline day less than a week later, where he seemingly played well enough to warrant another chance in the NBA.
Goodwin will get a chance to prove himself to be a worthy two-way weapon in L.A. during training camp and preseason play.