Former Suns F Drawing Interest Around League
PHOENIX -- A former member of the Phoenix Suns is garnering significant interest around the league ahead of the opening of preseason play in three weeks - if recent reports are accurate.
NBA insider Keith Smith reported earlier today that former Suns F Nassir Little has or is set to work out for a number of teams ahead of training camps opening league-wide within the next two weeks.
"Free agent wing Nassir Little has/had workouts with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, a league source told Spotrac."
This comes just about three weeks after Little, 24, was released by Phoenix after the franchise seemingly failed to find a trade partner over the course of the offseason.
Little came to Phoenix just prior to training camp last season in the Deandre Ayton/Damian Lillard blockbuster trade that also brought Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen to the desert.
He was seen as a promising young piece that could become a factor in the rotation - and certainly had his moments - but injuries/inconsistent three-point shooting lead to the ultimate fate of not being able to crack the rotation in the late stages of the season.
Little averaged just 3 PPG while shooting a subpar mark of just 30% at the three-point line in 45 appearances.
It looks as if Little will factor into the league next season in some fashion - the youth, talent, and expected minimum contract would be extremely valuable for a team such as Sacramento.