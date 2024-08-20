Former Suns PG Set to Play Farewell Game
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns PG Goran Dragic is officially set to say goodbye to the game of basketball in his home country of Slovenia on Saturday - and the guest list features some familiar faces.
Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Chris Bosh, and even former Suns teammate/NBA MVP Steve Nash will be featured either in the festivities or the actual game.
The 38-year-old had previously announced his retirement from the NBA last December as the farewell game has been in the works for some time.
He spent parts of five seasons in Phoenix from 2008-11 and 12-15. The first stint was highlighted by a 23-point fourth quarter performance against the San Antonio Spurs to lift the Suns to a 3-0 lead in the 2010 Western Conference Semifinals.
He was traded to Houston the following February for Aaron Brooks before being brought back a year later as the direct replacement for Nash.
He largely delivered - and that was backed up by becoming the 2014 NBA Most Improved Player. The relationship between Dragic and Phoenix unfortunately soured the next season following the signing of Isaiah Thomas - Dragic was moved to the Miami Heat in February 2015.
Dragic then spent the majority of the remainder of his career with Miami before spending time with 4 different squads over his final two seasons.
Dragic retired boasting averages of 13.3 PPG and 4.7 APG, including a career-high 20.3 PPG figure with the Suns in 2013-14.
Best of luck to Goran in retirement!