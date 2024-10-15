Former President Lists Suns Star in All-Time List
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns megastar Kevin Durant has a plethora of fans from around the globe despite the mixed discourse over social media - a former President is one of those fans.
Former President of the United States and avowed basketball enthusiast Barack Obama made a promo video for the recently released "Starting Five" series on Netflix - which documented the lives of five current NBA stars throughout last season.
The twist for President Obama's list was that it featured players from all eras - which made the inclusion of Durant all the more impressive.
The selections below:
- Stephen Curry
- Michael Jordan
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Hakeem Olajuwon
"Maybe the most efficient, effective scorer in the history of the game," Those were the words of Obama on Durant - who has proven throughout the years that he can co-exist in star-studded environments from his time with the Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets to even present day in Phoenix.
Durant averaged 27.1 PPG across his age-35 season in 23-24 while also shooting 41.3% from behind the arc and enjoying one of his best defensive seasons ever.
It would be a hard pressed task to find a reason why Durant would fail to fit in to that core of all-time great players. Durant in his current form - let alone at his peak - is good enough to fit in with any team in any context - so this was a very prudent selection from Obama.
Speaking of all-time conversations, Durant has a chance to immortalize himself in 2025 by bringing a first ever title to the Suns in June.