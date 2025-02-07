Report: 'Half' of NBA Called Suns for Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns had a very eventful trade deadline - more by a lack of moves compared to any moves that were actually completed.
The Suns had reportedly fielded calls on Kevin Durant for well over a week - and didn't notify the 15-time All-Star on a potential trade that could go down.
This reportedly lead to an uncomfortable day on Wednesday when the team was in Oklahoma City - and could cause complications in the future,
Now, Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro is going even deeper in reporting that Phoenix took calls from at least half of the NBA pertaining to Durant.
This shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise considering the Suns nearly moved Durant back to the Golden State Warriors in a mega deal - as one of the greatest scorers in league history is still near the top of his powers - even at 36 years of age.
The future hall of fame talent is averaging 26.9 PPG across 39 appearances this season - which is good for 6th in the league.
Logic should compel most to believe that the apparent availability of one of the greatest players to ever suit up in the NBA would draw a multitude of inquiries.
Durant eventually vetoed a deal to the Warriors and seemingly wants to stay in Phoenix for the time being, but the potential for destroyed trust could lead to a trade over the summer.
While a potential new home that Durant could be difficult to settle on with the star, it surely won't be difficult for the franchise to find suitors if the parties decide to move apart ahead of July's free agency.