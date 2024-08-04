How Suns Star Made History at Olympics
PHOENIX -- Even across the globe, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant continues to make history.
In their final group stage game over the weekend, Durant became Team USA's all-time leading rebounder in Olympic play:
Durant - who suffered a calf strain that kep him out of all five of Team USA's exhibition games ahead of Paris - has been a strong presence off the bench for the Americans through their run to the quarterfinals.
"It's basketball, it really doesn't matter who starts," Durant said on not starting.
"It's about really who finished the game, who put their impact on the game while they're in the game. So I just try to do my best to impact it any way I can."
Along with the rebounding title, Durant is one of three players to have scored 300+ points in the Olympics, joining LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. He has three Olympic gold medals with a 24-1 record all-time at the event.
Durant is also the leader in points, points per game, field goals made, three-point field goals made and free throws. He also holds single-tournament records for points, points per game and 3-pointers made as well per Sporting News.
This might be the final Olympics we see Durant in, so USA fans should soak up his greatness before it's too late.
Team USA will battle Brazil in Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup.