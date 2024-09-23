Iconic Suns Jersey Named Among Best
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to usher in the 2024-25 season with Media Day officially set for next Monday.
As we approach the dawn of the new season, various Bleacher Report NBA staff writers selected 10 favorite uniforms of the last decade - and one of the most iconic sets in Suns' history was represented in the listing.
Eric Pincus chose "The Valley" jersey - the "City" edition uniforms that were worn by Phoenix from 2020-22 - and was made famous by the surprise run to the 2021 NBA Finals.
Pincus gave his reasoning as to why, leaving very little room pertaining to the greatness of this jersey in his opinion.
Favorite jersey may be subjective, but come on. The Phoenix Suns "The Valley" jersey from 2020-21 was inarguably awesome.- Pincus on the "Valley" jerseys
With a sleek design, primarily black with bright but non-obtrusive orange, yellow and purple colors, the jersey gives a nod to the city's local moniker.
Outsiders may not even know Phoenix is called the Valley locally.
Bring it back, and make it the Suns' everyday look.
Pincus is correct in many ways. The uni pays homage to not only Phoenix, but the larger Valley as a whole. It was arguably the major symbol of the franchise over that historic two-year stretch. It was virtually universally loved across the NBA world after a memorable rollout. Some of the most iconic moments in franchise history happened while wearing this set.
While the succeeding "City" editions were fairly well received - including the rumored one for the upcoming season, none have surpassed the near unanimous adoration of the ones that were unveiled shortly before an acquisition of Chris Paul that would change the fortunes of the franchise for years to come.