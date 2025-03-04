Injury Report: Bradley Beal Questionable for Suns vs Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could again be without star guard Bradley Beal tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Full injury reports for both sides:
PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT
- Bradley Beal (Left Calf Injury Management) is Questionable
- Jalen Bridges (G League - Two-Way) is Out
- Cody Martin (Sports Hernia) is Out
- TyTy Washington Jr. (G League – Two-Way) is Out
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS INJURY REPORT
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G League – Two-Way) is Out
- Trentyn Flowers (G League – Two-Way) is Out
- Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Groin Strain) is Out
- Seth Lundy (G League – Two-Way) is Out
- Norman Powell (Right Hamstring Strain) is Out
- Ben Simmons (Left Knee Soreness) is Out
Both powers out West desperately search for a win hoping to reverse recent trends, as Phoenix and Los Angeles are both losers of their last four-of-five. The Clippers are currently the seventh seed while the Suns are still on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
Can the Suns rescue their season?
Head coach Mike Budenholzer says the time is now to make a push.
"We've got to go on a run, but it's got to start," Budenholzer said. "There's no doubt that the standings, the circumstances that we're in, there's an awareness and we've got to do something to change it."
With a win tonight, Phoenix would sweep the season series with Los Angeles after winning their last three meetings - all wins coming in close calls of six points or less.