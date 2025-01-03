Injury Report: Suns Star Questionable vs Pacers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to ring in 2025 with a road game against the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night, where the Suns will be looking to avenge a 120-111 loss on December 19 in a game that saw Devin Booker exit with an injury and subsequently miss nearly two weeks of action.
The Suns are once again going into the night short handed - as two key players had already been ruled out for differing reasons, while one of the stars who left the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies early is a question mark.
The official injury report ahead of the game, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central:
- Royce O'Neale (left ankle sprain) is out
- Jusuf Nurkic (suspension) is out
- Bradley Beal (hip contusion) is questionable
O'Neale has been ruled out through at least January 9th due to an ankle sprain suffered on December 28 against the Golden State Warriors - while that is unfortunate in the short-term, O'Neale's prognosis was much better compared to what was expected, per head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Nurkic will be serving the final game of a three-game suspension handed out after a fight broke out between the Suns and Mavericks on December 27.
Beal left the loss to Memphis on New Year's Eve with what was described as a hip contusion, but the talented combo guard has continued to do on-court work this week and it feels like a real possibility that he is good to go.
Grayson Allen is off of the injury report after missing Tuesday's loss with shoulder soreness that was noticed following clearing concussion protocol early this week.
The Suns and Pacers are set to tip off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time Saturday night.