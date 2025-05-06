Insider: Devin Booker Committed to Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns likely have at least some level of clarity regarding the future of the franchise following the promotion of Brian Gregory to the top executive position last week.
Phoenix is now likely to be poised to hire a first-time NBA head coach, while a potential Kevin Durant trade is on the horizon as well. Bradley Beal is also not expected to be back in Phoenix next season.
One constant through the last 16 months of uncertainty has been franchise player Devin Booker and his unrelenting commitment to the franchise.
According to Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, that sentiment has not changed.
The pair of ESPN stars took to the 'Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective' podcast on Monday to discuss a myriad of topics - including Booker's future.
Windhorst reported that Booker is ready and willing to sign a two-year, maximum level contract that Phoenix can offer this off-season, while MaCMahon mentioned that the four-time All-Star is '10 toes down in Phoenix."
This comes in lieu of various outlets potentially linking Booker to franchises such as the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and recently the Detroit Pistons.
Booker has spent his entire 10-year career with the Suns - and governor Mat Ishbia appears keen to make the superstar guard a Phoenix lifer.
The expected parting of ways with both Durant and Beal will also open up substantial financial flexibility for Ishbia in the near future - could Booker yet again recruit a high-level talent to play in Phoenix?
While circumstances can certainly change - just look at the falling out between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers just two years ago - it appears that Booker is bought in to the future vision of the franchise.