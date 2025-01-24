Insider Gives Update on 'Extremely' Desperate Suns
PHOENIX -- Ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns are considered to be extremely desperate.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps dove into Phoenix's situation after labeling the Suns as extremely desperate to make a move happen:
"Phoenix, currently fighting for positioning in the West play-in race, showed just how desperate it is by trading its unprotected 2031 first-round pick for three lower-value firsts: either the 29th or 30th pick in this year's draft, plus the worst of Utah, Cleveland and Minnesota's picks in both the 2027 and 2029 drafts.
"Tuesday's deal gave the Suns some flexibility in their dealings now but at the cost of mortgaging their future even further. Maybe doing so will help get Jimmy Butler to Phoenix -- sources said landing the 35-year-old forward remains the team's top objective.
"But the 2031 pick had real value around the league -- 'In my opinion, [it's] the most valuable asset on the market right now,' Utah general manager Justin Zanik said Wednesday during the Jazz-Thunder broadcast -- making it hard to envision how this deal increases the likelihood that the Suns can turn Bradley Beal and his no-trade clause into Butler."
It sure seems as if the Suns are desperate.
Phoenix has done nothing but push their chips to the middle of the table in hopes of winning a championship here and now, and that effort was furthered earlier in the week after dealing that coveted 2031 first-round pick.
The Suns are truly banking on a splash move to not only save their season, but also the overall direction of the franchis