Insider Gives Update on Jimmy Butler Trade Talks
On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania provided the following update on Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and where potential trade talks stand during ESPN's "NBA Today" show:
"So the talks are, I'm told, the Heat remain open to hearing interested suitors in Jimmy Butler. There's not an urgency that they're operating under. When you look at his salary, $49 million this year, he's got a $52 million player option for next year. The market that we're going to see come this offseason, there's one team with significant cap space, and that's going to be the Brooklyn Nets, $60 million plus. As of right now, in the trade market, the Nets are not believed to be a suitor, and they might not make sense for him come offseason either because clearly they're more of a rebuilding, retooling situation, and he's going to be a 36 year old win-now star.
"And that's why I'm told the Suns and the Warriors are believed to be atop his list of preferred win-now destinations if the Miami Heat were to trade him - the Rockets and Mavericks being the others. But this is a fluid situation, we are going to see this play out over the coming weeks."
Full clip:
Last week, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Phoenix was Butler's top trade destination as the Heat could potentially look to deal their star.
A potential trade back with Miami would very likely feature Suns guard Bradley Beal, who does have a no-trade clause but would waive it, according to Gambadoro.
Butler's interest in joining Phoenix isn't just one-sided, as fellow ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst says the Suns are heavily interested in bringing Butler to the desert.
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6 - buckle up.