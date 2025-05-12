Insider: Rockets Not Interested in Devin Booker
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were never going to trade franchise player Devin Booker this summer - but a report that surfaced on Monday morning pointed to a lack of interest from a potentially interested party.
Kelly Iko of The Athletic believes that the Houston Rockets are no longer seriously interested in acquiring Booker's services - less than a year after Adrian Wojnarowski reported Houston was potentially gearing up to pursue Booker in the coming years.
From Iko:
“The Rockets have previously held serious interest in the Suns’ Devin Booker, but team sources said that is no longer the case. Not only do team officials still have faith in Jalen Green, who is five years younger than Booker and $66 million cheaper over the next three seasons, but also Booker’s struggles last season shifted the thinking on this front.”
Green managed to score just 55 points in six games outside of his 38-point showing in game two of the series with the Golden State Warriors - and has struggled to consistently live up to the billing of being selected second overall in the 2021 draft.
Despite this, it makes sense that the Houston side is continuing to back a former high draft pick that could begin next season with the franchise if a trade does not materialize.
As far as it goes for the Suns, Booker will not be traded under any circumstance. Booker and the Phoenix front office are committed to each other, and it simply appears to be that the Rockets organization are currently attempting to posture for a move to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in the coming months.