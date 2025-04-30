Insider: Massive Suns Decision Coming Soon
PHOENIX -- More potential changes are awaiting the Phoenix Suns - at least according to a respected insider.
A massive letdown in the 2024-25 season that resulted in a 36-46 record has likely necessitated changes to be made across the organization - not just coaching or roster rise.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro recently reported that any changes that are to be made by the Suns pertaining to a restructuring of the front office will be announced in the coming days.
Via Gambadoro:
"I would expect the Suns front office changes to be announced in the next 48 hours or at the latest - early next week. At THAT time the coaching search will begin."
Much has been made of the search for a new executive - with names such as Phoenix native David Griffin and Bob Myers being floated around as an alternative option to the current structure of decision makers.
It appears that James Jones and Josh Bartelstein will remain with the organization, but the level of influence each would have with a new hire could be significantly dimmed.
The potential reshuffling of the front office will also influence the coaching search - which is set to begin after moves are oficially announced, per Gambadoro.
Names such as Chris Quinn of the Miami Heat and Jared Dudley of the Dallas Mavericks are already available to interview, while Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant could be in for a lengthy playoff run - which could in turn complicate the process.
Changes are coming for the Suns regardless of the end result - the ensuing weeks will determine just how significant the changes actually are.