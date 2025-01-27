Insider: Suns Have Discussed Beal Trade With Surprise Team
PHOENIX -- The 2025 NBA trade deadline is just over a week away - it's set for February 6 - and the Phoenix Suns have work to do to retool in the midst of a battle for a playoff spot.
The top priority for Phoenix is acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat - but the looming necessity to move Bradley Beal elsewhere, which could eventually require as many as five teams to be involved to get the deal completed.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst took to his own podcast to share an interesting tidbit surrounding the Jimmy Butler trade saga and a team that could ultimately help get a prospective agreement over the finish line.
More from Windhorst below:
“[The Chicago Bulls] are absolutely involved in conversations with the Suns involving possible Jimmy Butler situations…The bottom line is, is that the Bulls & the Phoenix Suns have talked on the concept of Bradley Beal ending up in Chicago…it’s been discussed.”
Windhorst still tempered expectations despite the previous information.
"But... Bontemps, I just can't believe that Chicago would do that deal. So maybe it's never gonna happen. But it's been discussed."
Beal has what is widely described as the "worst" contract in the NBA - particularly due to the no-trade clause in the deal, but it feels like the fact that discussions are even being held should be encouraging to Suns fans that desire for the Butler deal to come to fruition.
A potential deal being finalized could ultimately come down to whether Phoenix is willing to include the three first-round picks acquired from the Utah Jazz less than two weeks ago.
Whether a deal gets done or not, it has become obvious that the Suns are exhausting all options to improve the roster and continue the all-in approach that governor Mat Ishbia has ushered into the franchise.