Insider: Suns Head Coach Hard to Deal With
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns made a dramatic comeback on Tuesday night to take down the Los Angeles Clippers after a less-than-inspring effort the previous game.
The Suns still sit at 29-33 and are on the outside looking in as it pertains to the play-in tournament - the effort over the Clippers coupled with some unfortunate events that have plagued the Dallas Mavericks have given them new life.
Not all is well in Phoenix despite securing two wins in three games - at least according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports:
“They say Mike Budenholzer is miserable to deal with," said Gambadoro.
This is according to what Gambo has heard from those within the organization - and it is entirely conceivable the way this season has gone has created an uncomfortable environment for everyone involved.
This follows a report that Budenholzer had an animated exchange with Devin Booker "weeks" ago that left the star guard shocked - and an exchange with Kevin Durant on Tuesday night that was blown out of proportion according to Durant.
These recent events coupled with the report from Gambadoro make it feel more and more likely that the Suns will have a fourth coach in as many seasons in 2025-26 - just one year after giving Budenholzer a five-year contract.
Budenholzer was brought in to refine the offense, bring in a more connected coaching staff, and maximize the star talent - while he has succeeded in some ways, he's fallen short in others.
That could eventually cost the 2021 NBA champion what he described to be his dream job at an introductory press conference last May.