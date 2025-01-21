Insider: Suns Star Willing to Find Trade
PHOENIX -- The end of a rocky saga between the Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal could be coming to a close in the coming weeks - at least according to one NBA insider.
Fred Katz of The Athletic reported this morning that Beal would consider waiving his no-trade clause to exit Phoenix for the correct situation.
This comes after the move to push Beal to the bench and surrounds the consistent chatter that has linked Jimmy Butler directly to Phoenix.
More from Katz about the situation:
- The Suns have yet to approach Beal about looking for a trade or who the second-year member of the franchise would be willing to be shipped to.
- Beal's top priority would be to be moved to a contender if something materializes, but will not force the issue unless the organization comes to him
- Phoenix is also fielding calls for Jusuf Nurkic, but a trade could prove to be easier to pull off in the off-season
Watch out for the Milwaukee Bucks and what they do as the trade deadline approaches - if the Bucks do move Pat Connaughton in the coming weeks, it feels like they could ultimately serve as a third team in a potential deal that would bring Butler to Phoenix.
The Bucks seem to perfectly fit the description of what Beal is looking for, while the Damian Lillard/Giannis Antetokounmpo fit feels much more natural compared to playing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
The trade deadline is set for February 6th - so a final conclusion will be reached in the next two weeks.