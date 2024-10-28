Insider: Suns Star Expected to Play
PHOENIX -- After coming into the day with a questionable injury designation from the Phoenix Suns, star G Bradley Beal is on track to play, per AZ Sports Insider John Gambadoro.
Beal played a key role in securing the opening game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers - with 24 points in the process. He unfortunately popped up on the subsequent injury report ahead of game two against the Los Angeles Lakers with shoulder soreness before finally missing the victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday with elbow soreness.
Phoenix played a quality game from start-to-finish in Beal's absence against Dallas, but clearly need the second-year member of the franchise to continue to push towards a high seeding in a tightly contested Western Conference playoff picture.
Beal should be able to continue riding momentum of a 58.5% mark from three-point range into this matchup for a Suns team that has drastically changed its shot diet after ranking near the bottom of the NBA in three-point volume in 2023-24.
Beal isn't the only player that is being welcomed back - as Grayson Allen will be active after missing the last two contests due to personal reasons. The Suns will have their entire compliment of players outside of Josh Okogie - if Beal gains final clearance to play.
The Suns and Lakers are set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. local time tonight - Beal's final status should be revealed around 30 minutes prior to tip off at the very latest.