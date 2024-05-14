Insider: Suns Will be Very Aggressive in Trade Market

The Suns are expected to be “very, very aggressive” on the trade market leading up to draft night, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow.



Phoenix has two first-round picks that become trade-eligible on June 26: No. 22 overall + 2031 1st.



Keep an eye on Nassir Little, who makes… pic.twitter.com/Tlfr3GY2wV