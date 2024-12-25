Inside The Suns

Insider: Potential Suns Target Prefers Trade

The Phoenix Suns could be seeing a major roster shakeup in the coming weeks.

Dec 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Major reinforcements could be on the way for the reeling 14-14 Phoenix Suns - who are looking to avoid falling below .500 tonight against the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN insider Shams Charania broke a report just minutes ago that Miami Heat star F Jimmy Butler is preparing for an exit from the franchise - and is perhaps inviting the move without formally requesting the transaction.

More from Charania:

Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler prefers a trade out of Miami ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, league sources told ESPN.

ESPN reported in the Inside Pass on Dec. 10 that the Heat are willing to listen to trade offers for Butler, and that Butler wants a win-now contender in any deal. Butler has not formally requested a trade with the Heat, sources said, but is believed to be ready for his exit.

Charania on current Butler situation

Charania went on NBA Countdown ahead of the tip-off of the Christmas slate and further elaborated - stating that the Heat's reluctance to offer a contract extension compounded frustration alongside the failure to acquire another co-star.

The Suns have previously been reported as a preferred destination by Charania - and the top destination by Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro.

This report could lead to accelerating the timeline of a potential trade - and the last week of output from the franchise could lead to top decision makers deciding to move the mid-January timeline that Gambadoro tentatively set when rumors started heating up.

Butler would undoubtedly bring both a physical and mental edge to Phoenix that is seemingly needed - this news could end up being the best Christmas gift that Suns fans could have hoped for.

The trade deadline is February 6 - so Phoenix has approximately six weeks to work towards reaching a final agreement.

