Insider Predicts Kevin Durant Trade Request From Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are heading towards a summer split in the eyes of ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.
Durant - who all of a sudden found himself in trade rumors ahead of the deadline that passed on Thursday - was reportedly blindsided by the chatter.
"The prevailing thing from the trade deadline was what didn't happen, which was Kevin Durant stayed put," Windhorst said (h/t Bleacher Report).
"He was not happy he was put into trade talks. I think it's unpredictable what will happen for the next few months because it's the nature of the sport, but I think right now it is reasonable to forecast that Durant will be breaking up with the Suns in the summer. He didn't break up with them today, but it doesn't look for the long-term forecast because he was really frustrated.
"I spent a long time today on the phone with people involved with this situation. People from Miami. People from Golden State. People from Phoenix. Other people. I would just say that the biggest thing Kevin Durant was upset about, I think, not knowing he was involved in trade talks.
"Generically, a star player of his level likes to be involved in trade talks. That was an issue. The thing about it was the Suns ended up not getting anything."
The Suns reportedly had a trade worked out that sent Durant to Golden State while Phoenix would have welcomed Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, though Durant apparently shot the trade down.