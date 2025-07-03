Insider Provides Update on Trade Market for Suns Center
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards has been the center of some trade rumors ever since Phoenix made massive changes regarding their big men.
The Suns selected Duke center Khaman Maluach with the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and traded for Charlotte Hornets starting center Mark Williams that same night to transform the center position for the future.
This came after Richards was acquired by the Suns in January from the Hornets and finished the year as Phoenix's starting center.
It seemed as if Richards could remain a central part of Phoenix's center rotation next year as well, given that he is on a very favorable contract, only due $5 million on an expiring deal for the 2025-26 season, but Maluach and Williams now complicate matters on where that leaves Richards on the depth chart.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Wednesday on X on Richards' standing with the Suns.
"The Suns have gotten calls on Nick Richards from several teams," Gambadoro said. "Not sure if they would move him. They do like him, and he would be good insurance for Mark Williams should they keep him."
Phoenix also has last year's 40th pick Oso Ighodaro, who ended the season as Richards' backup, still on the roster as well, so it seems like it could afford to trade Richards for some value back.
The Los Angeles Lakers, who agreed to a contract with former Suns No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton Wednesday, are one team that has been linked to Richards, as reported by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, which you can read more about by clicking here.
Richards averaged 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in the 36 games he played in for Phoenix, shooting over 60% from the field. However, even though he started 34 of these games, he often times did not play down the stretch as he got adjusted to his new team.
The 27-year-old does have experience backing up Williams in Charlotte over the past three seasons, and Williams' injury history could make for a role for Richards if he were to remain on the roster.
Williams has not played in more than 44 games in a single season in the NBA, leading Richards to start 69 games in Charlotte despite being the backup since Williams was drafted in 2022.
Phoenix also has the option of moving Ighodaro to power forward next season if Richards were to stay as the third-string center.
In regards to a potential trade, it will also be hard for the Suns to get back a high-value player for Richards with his low salary, given that Phoenix cannot take back more money than it sends out in a trade due to the second-apron restrictions.
A return for the big man would likely be centered around draft picks or a player still on their rookie deal making the same or less than Richards, which for example for the Lakers could be Dalton Knecht.
The Suns have plenty of options and time to figure out what to do with Richards, and they could hold onto him until a team that really needs a center makes an offer they can't refuse.