Insider Reveals New Suns Coaching Candidates
PHOENIX -- A new dawn has arrived for the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix is three weeks removed from firing first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer and will look to find a replacement that can last more than one season after Frank Vogel suffered the same fate in 2023-24.
NBA insider Marc Stein shared an interesting tidbit about the coaching search on his Substack Sunday - the details can be read here for those not subscribed.
Two new names have emerged as potential candidates in a pool of contenders that is expected to reach a dozen or more - current New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego and Philadelphia 76ers assistant David Joerger.
It was noted that freshly hired general manager Brian Gregory has "weighed pulling some candidates into its search who do have NBA head coaching experience," this potential shift in philosophy could open the door for Borrego, Joerger, or even former coach of the year Mike Brown to take over on the Phoenix sideline ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Borrego has been the most tangibly successful Charlotte Hornets head coach in recent memory - including a leading a 43-39 team in his final year as head coach in 2021-22.
Joerger had a successful stint as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies from 2013-16 before struggling with a dysfunctional Sacramento Kings franchise after.
Other potential candidates include Johnnie Bryant of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Royal Ivey of the Houston Rockets, and Jared Dudley of the Dallas Mavericks.
Regardless of the ultimate decision that is made, it is nearly certain that the 23rd head coach in franchise history will bring a different dynamic to the table compared to some predecessors.