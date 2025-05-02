Insider Reveals When Suns Could Hire New Coach
PHOENIX -- A new day has dawned for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns officially promoted Brian Gregory to the general manager post with the franchise on Thursday - Gregory will reportedly be the top decision maker within the organization and will be tasked with reporting directly to governor Mat Ishbia.
Reliable Suns insider John Gambadoro shared what a potential timeline will look like in the process to find a fourth head coach in as many seasons.
From Gambadoro on X:
"The search for a new head coach will begin today (yesterday) with Brian Gregory reaching out to agents. The list of candidates will be expansive with a list of 14-15 expected to be contacted. It is highly likely the new head coach will be a younger, first-time NBA head coach."
Assistant coaches such as Johnnie Bryant of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jared Dudley of the Dallas Mavericks, and Chris Quinn of the Miami Heat could be of interest to the Suns - it appears as if most potential candidates will be contacted at the very least.
Each of the possible candidates bring unique positives to the role - Bryant has been lauded for his ability to develop players, while Dudley has been credited for playing a hand in instilling the defense that led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year.
Quinn has been Erik Spoelstra's right hand man for nearly a decade and appears to be ready to bring the Miami culture elsewhere
The likely result of hiring a first-time head coach that may have an easier time connecting with players would be a stark contrast from the dynamic that was seen the previous two seasons.