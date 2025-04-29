Insider: Spurs Could Trade for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- While the book isn't completely closed in the Kevin Durant/Phoenix Suns partnership, nearly every sign has pointed to the fact that the 11-time All-NBA forward will be playing elsewhere come training camp.
NBA insider Jake Fischer dropped a tidbit on his podcast Monday - naming the San Antonio Spurs as a squad that is potentially looming in the saga.
"People around the league are already starting to whisper about San Antonio potentially being a spot to bring former Texas Longhorn Kevin Durant this summer," he said.
The Spurs have previously been mentioned as a possible destination for one of the best scorers in league history, but Fischer's words appear to be a sign that San Antonio will be quite aggressive in the effort to surround Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox with as much talent as possible.
Durant, 37 in September, could be the addition that the Spurs need to jump into contention next season - it could be worth it for the franchise as well due to the fact that it would likely require parting with Devin Vassell, who is currently on a maximum-level contract.
Durant could reunite with former Suns teammate Chris Paul and help the team take the next step forward - potentially creating an elite offense just a small handful of years after the franchise bottomed out with a pair of 22-60 seasons.
Fischer did mention that San Antonio would be interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo as well were the Milwaukee Bucks to explore a trade - the potential availability of the two-time MVP could impact trade discussions surrounding Durant as well.