Insider Says Suns Have 'Real Chance' at PG
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could potentially look to bolster their chances at improving the point guard position.
According to Suns insider John Gambadoro, Phoenix landing free agent Tyus Jones is a real possibility.
"I hear there is a real chance at landing Tyus Jones & that would be a HUGE win for the Suns," Gambo wrote on Twitter/X.
"Could happen very quickly if Jones would be willing to take less money than what he could get with a couple of other teams. Suns culture, playing time and chance to win may convince him."
The Suns - since they are over the second apron of the luxury tax - can only sign free agent players to vet minimum deals.
The talk around point guards has been prominent in Phoenix since even before Chris Paul was traded last summer. Frank Vogel tried to opt for a dual-backcourt of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker before that ultimately stumbled during the 2023-24 season.
The Suns turned the ball over far too often and were swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Vogel was fired before the Suns quickly moved to get Mike Budenholzer as a replacement. Months later, Phoenix signed free agent point guard Monte Morris.
From HoopsRumors:
"Jones’ landing spot has been a popular subject of speculation for a couple weeks, as he’s easily the highest-ranked unrestricted free agent on our top-50 list who remains unsigned. The 28-year-old is coming off a season in which he established new career highs in field goal percentage (48.9%), three-point percentage (41.4%), points per game (12.0), and assists per game (7.3) for the Wizards."
Jones started all 66 games he played in last season, and would undoubtedly fill a large hole when it came to finding a capable floor general.