Inside The Suns

Insider Shuts Down Trade Destination for Suns Star

Marc Stein believes that Kevin Durant will not be traded here if options are explored.

Kevin Hicks

Nov 18, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) watches game action against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) watches game action against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- An offseason rumor for the Phoenix Suns has appeared to run its course - at least according to a respected NBA insider.

Marc Stein quietly reported over the weekend that the interest the Houston Rockets have in Phoenix Suns superstar F Kevin Durant has been "overstated" after offseason rumors heavily linked the two parties.

The speculation began over the summer when Houston re-acquired the Suns' own picks given to Brooklyn in the trade that brought Durant to Phoenix - with the Slim Reaper and Devin Booker both named as players of interest - per former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

This report from Stein appears to corroborate a recent rumor that Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a potentially major focus for Houston in the future - who posses one of the most robust asset collections in the NBA moving forward.

As for now, it appears that the surprising 12-6 Rockets squad is more focused on internal development this season, with more from Stein below.

"Houston is determined to prioritize internal development this season with its youthful roster off to a 12-6 start and has been miscast by rival front offices as a team looking to make a splashy move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline,"

Stein on the Houston Rockets

This also lines up with Suns governor Mat Ishbia's interview with Shams Charania of ESPN last week - where Ishbia affirmed that both the Suns and Durant were very happy with the current arrangement - even hinting that the ultimate goal is for number 35 to finish his career in Phoenix.

The rumors are potentially cooling off at the right time - as Durant is aiming to return from a 7-game absence Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. He will look to help guide Phoenix back into the playoff picture after a 9-7 start.

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Home/News