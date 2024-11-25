Insider Shuts Down Trade Destination for Suns Star
PHOENIX -- An offseason rumor for the Phoenix Suns has appeared to run its course - at least according to a respected NBA insider.
Marc Stein quietly reported over the weekend that the interest the Houston Rockets have in Phoenix Suns superstar F Kevin Durant has been "overstated" after offseason rumors heavily linked the two parties.
The speculation began over the summer when Houston re-acquired the Suns' own picks given to Brooklyn in the trade that brought Durant to Phoenix - with the Slim Reaper and Devin Booker both named as players of interest - per former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
This report from Stein appears to corroborate a recent rumor that Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a potentially major focus for Houston in the future - who posses one of the most robust asset collections in the NBA moving forward.
As for now, it appears that the surprising 12-6 Rockets squad is more focused on internal development this season, with more from Stein below.
"Houston is determined to prioritize internal development this season with its youthful roster off to a 12-6 start and has been miscast by rival front offices as a team looking to make a splashy move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline,"- Stein on the Houston Rockets
This also lines up with Suns governor Mat Ishbia's interview with Shams Charania of ESPN last week - where Ishbia affirmed that both the Suns and Durant were very happy with the current arrangement - even hinting that the ultimate goal is for number 35 to finish his career in Phoenix.
The rumors are potentially cooling off at the right time - as Durant is aiming to return from a 7-game absence Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. He will look to help guide Phoenix back into the playoff picture after a 9-7 start.