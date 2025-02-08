Insiders: Wizards Open to Reunion With Suns Star
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could have potentially had a trade partner for Bradley Beal ahead of Thursday's trade deadline - if talks had advanced and the former scoring champ was willing to waive his no-trade clause.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported that the Suns had canvassed the entire NBA in regards to finding any takers for Beal - and found a pair of franchises who were entertaining the possibility
More from them below:
“Of all the teams Phoenix canvassed, sources said only the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks would consider taking on Beal if he'd waive his no-trade clause to go there. Phoenix clung to that hope for weeks, hoping that if they could somehow improve their package to incentivize these teams to participate, and other trades the Wizards and Hawks were working on fell through, then maybe there would be a path to a deal.”
It feels as if the Jonas Valanciunas and Bogdan Bogdanovic trades stalled talks in a substantial fashion - Atlanta losing star forward Jalen Johnson for the season was likely a factor that played into the franchise being sellers at the deadline.
Beal making a return to Washington less than two years would have surely made headlines - as the Wizards have struggled to build back after moving on from that era, but the multiple first-round picks they would get back to return an icon to the city would be seen as an absolute heist after receiving multiple second round picks and first round pick swaps from Phoenix in the trade that happened in June 2023.
Beal is ultimately stuck in Phoenix through the remainder of the season - it's certainly possible that the two sides revisit finding a potential new home this summer after Beal was removed from the starting lineup in January.
Beal is currently battling through a toe injury, but could return for tonight's battle with the Denver Nuggets.