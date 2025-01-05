Joel Embiid Status Uncertain vs Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reeling as of late - having not won a game since Christmas Day - this has unfortunately become too much of a recurring theme over the last two seasons.
One positive note for the Suns is that the squad will look to be back at near full strength for the battle with the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night.
The official injury report features only one player - with everyone else seemingly good to go.
- Royce O'Neale (left ankle sprain) is out
O'Neale had previously been ruled out for at least 10 days following spraining his ankle against the Golden State Warriors on December 28 - the vital swingman is set to be re-evaluated on January 9.
Oso Ighodaro and Tyus Jones will return to the lineup tomorrow after missing last night's loss to the Indiana Pacers due to an unspecified illness.
On Philadelphia's side, they will be without Jared McCain, as the rookie sensation suffered a meniscus tear three weeks ago. K.J. Martin will also be out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry will be questionable - but the one player that stands above the rest is Joel Embiid.
The Sixers' MVP talent is listed as questionable with a left foot sprain and a right sinus fracture. The superstar big man has struggled with being able to stay healthy over the course of his career - and that is no different this season, having only played in 13 contests so far.
Suns-Sixers is set to tip off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time Monday evening.