Josh Okogie Declining Player-Option With Suns
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie is reportedly declining his player-option with the organization and is now set to hit free agency.
From HoopsHype's Michael Scotto:
"Sources: Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is declining his $2.95 million player option and will enter unrestricted free agency, HoopsHype has learned."
Okogie spent the last two years in Phoenix before starting his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has a career-high of 28 points in a game.
Okogie is hailed for his defensive prowess, as he typically has displayed the ability to match up with talented guards or smaller forwards in a halfcourt setting. However, his lack of offensive capabilities severely limits him.
On a court with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns typically didn't need Okogie to hit every shot.
Okogie now joins Eric Gordon and Drew Eubanks as Suns who have declined their player options for the 2024-25 season. Free agency is slated to unofficially begin later this weekend.
Okogie was recently named as a top priority for the Suns by Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro.
"They do want him back. This is a guy they want back," Gambadoro previously said of Okogie. "But it's up to him."
At least for now, it appears Okogie will be exploring other avenues.