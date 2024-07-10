Kevin Durant Addresses Injury Ahead of Olympics
PHOENIX -- Team USA will play their first exhibition match ahead of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics against Canada later tonight, and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will not be participating.
Durant suffered a calf injury and has been limited since the beginning of training camp, which was started July 6 in Las Vegas.
"I feel better. I hurt it working out. Probably about ten days before camp. So just working through it and taking it day-by-day. ... See what happens tomorrow and keep building," Durant told reporters.
The Athletic's Shams Charania previously reported Durant's injury wasn't considered serious, and the Suns' star would miss about a week.
Team USA will miss another star for the remainder of the summer as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has withdrawn himself from the team.
Derrick White will reportedly replace Leonard.
Full interview with Durant via Hoops Chef on YouTube:
After their first game against Canada, Team USA will face Australia on July 15 and Serbia on July 17.
Olympic group stage action begins on July 28 for the Americans.
It'd plausible head coach Steve Kerr will hold Durant off for another game or two while the star returns to full health, as we're still weeks away from matches that matter and Durant is one of the team's best players.
Suns guard Devin Booker is also on the squad and will see time tonight. USA vs Canada is expected to tip off around 7:30 PM Phoenix time and will be shown on FS1.