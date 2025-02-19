Kevin Durant Addresses Suns-Warriors Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been at the center of the basketball world over the last several weeks - for better or worse.
At the forefront of the attention has been superstar F Kevin Durant, who just became the 8th player in league history to score 30,000 points.
Durant was asked by ESPN's Malika Andrews about potentially being moved in the off-season after reports surfaced that the Phoenix front office shopped him behind his back.
He gave a well thought out response that got to the point.
"You gotta ask the front office about that…I didn't ask for a trade from Phoenix.”
He also shot down the sentiment that he rejected a trade to the Golden State Warriors in the process.
"That's not the reason why I didn't want to come back, I just didn't want to get traded midway through the season."
Based off of these statements, one can assume that the future Hall of Fame player isn't too pleased at the moment - after reaffirming his desire to retire as a member of the franchise.
At the end of the day the NBA is a business - and being unable to move Bradley Beal severely limited the avenues the franchise has to improve.
That ultimately makes Durant the obvious name to shop, as Devin Booker is untouchable in all cases - now and in the future.
The most interesting piece of the conversation came when the 15-time All-Star refused to shut down interest in returning to the Warriors - could that be something that is truly in play over the summer?
For now, Durant and the Suns will move forward for at least the final 28 games of the regular season with the hope that the two sides can come together this summer and work out any potential problems.