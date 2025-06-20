Kevin Durant Buys Stake in PSG Soccer Club

Inside The Suns

The Phoenix Suns star has made a move, though it's not the anticipated one.

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- We have news surrounding Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and a transaction, though it has nothing to do with his seemingly imminent trade to another NBA team.

According to French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, Durant has purchased a minority stake in the team.

"QSI is pleased to welcome Kevin Durant as a direct shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain and strategic partner of our group," QSI Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in the statement (h/t SI.com)

"We continually seek to elevate the club and our broader portfolio through high-impact partnerships that bring strategic value, innovation, and global perspective. Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI.”

PSG are fresh off winning the UEFA Champions League along with Ligue 1 and Coupe de France.

Specifically, Durant will advise “on Paris Saint-Germain’s multi-sport strategy, including potential plans in basketball."

This isn't the first time Durant has bought a stake in a soccer club, as he previously purchased 5% of the MLS' Philadelphia Union back in 2020.

Durant also isn't the only massive NBA star to have purchased a stake in a massive European club, as LeBron James has a minor share in the English Premier League's Liverpool FC.

Durant spent time in Paris last summer with Team USA during the Olympics, so he's quite familiar with the area/team.

The crossover between NBA and international soccer seemingly continues to grow by the day, and Durant's acquisition is just the latest example.

