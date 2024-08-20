Kevin Durant Gets Honest About Social Media
PHOENIX -- Much has been made about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant for the last decade - social media usage being among the most prevalent topics of conversation.
Durant is widely known to be one of the more active athletes on social media, to the point of frequently interacting with numerous fans on a consistent basis - particularly on X/Twitter.
This criticism certainly doesn't phase him - he has even recently actively attempted to justify the activity in a roundtable discussion with Anthony Edwards and Jalen Rose.
"The whole point of having social media is to interact with people. So you follow me for a chance to maybe interact, so it depends on how I feel. If you troll, I'm going to troll back. If you show love, I'm going to show love back. I try to reciprocate energy as much as possible to give people more of an in-depth experience of who I am," said Durant.
These are the exact words of Durant. His authenticity is totally commendable, as he has been open about struggling returning from a brutal achilles tear, dealing with haters, and reciprocating appreciation from fans that have stuck by him.
The Suns star has been misunderstood for quite some time. Quite frankly, most of the detractors are grasping at straws at this point - as Durant is a two-time champion, an 11-time All-NBA selection, and four-time gold medalist on top of winning a league MVP in 2014.
Phoenix is fortunate to be home to one of the greatest players ever - and his unconventional style should be commended.