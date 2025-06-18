Report: Kevin Durant Had Interest in Joining Defending Champs
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant was blindsided when the Suns included him in trade discussions ahead of the trade deadline and ultimately vetoed a trade that would have sent him to the Golden State Warriors.
After this fiasco and the Suns finishing the 2024-25 season with a disappointing 36-46 record, it is only a matter of time before Durant is moved as his name circles in trade rumors every day.
There currently seems to be five or six teams in the mix for Durant in the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors.
Before the deadline, however, Durant reportedly had interest in joining two top Eastern Conference teams, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor.
O'Connor wrote:
“Durant has already been denied by his top choices. There were rumblings at the trade deadline KD wanted to land with the Celtics or Knicks. New York’s interest reportedly isn’t mutual anymore. Boston’s cap sheet and trajectory make that scenario highly unlikely.”
It has already been reported by NBA insider Marc Stein that Durant wanted to land with the Knicks, but the interest wasn't mutual.
The Celtics, like the Suns, are over the second-tax apron, so both teams face hefty restrictions on trades until the NBA's new calendar year next month when they can then make moves to get under the aprons.
Due to the second apron, neither Boston nor Phoenix can aggregate players or take back more salary than they send out in a trade right now, meaning it would have to be a one-for-one swap with Durant and a Celtics player who makes the exact same amount as him, which there isn't one currently.
Durant now has three preferred destinations in Houston, Miami and San Antonio with the Spurs reportedly topping this list.
Each team comes with their own complications of getting a deal done as the Suns look for the best offer they can get for Durant, which might come from a team outside of the three that he prefers.
No matter who ends up trading for Durant, the Suns would like to get the deal done before the June 25-26 NBA Draft, so they can potentially get an additional pick in the trade.