REPORT: Kevin Durant's Preferred Trade Destinations Revealed
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant's preferred three trade destinations have been revealed by NBA insider Shams Charania.
From Charania on X:
"The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant's preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix, sources tell ESPN. Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term.
"Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million deal for 2025-26, and the Suns have made clear to six-to-eight seriously interested teams that they will make the best deal for the franchise – even outside of his preferred list of Miami, San Antonio and Houston."
The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are among other reported teams interested in Durant's services.
Yesterday, it was revealed the Cleveland Cavaliers would not be pursuing him.
Miami, San Antonio and Houston all offer unique potential in terms of fit for Durant combined with returning players/picks for Phoenix to acquire.
However, there's whispers San Antonio isn't interested in Durant due to his longevity after arrival, according to reports.
The ties to Houston - for both Durant and the Suns potentially gaining their original first-round picks back - seem to make the most sense.
The Heat would appear to be great partners so long as Kel'el Ware would be on a plane to Phoenix, too.
Durant is highly expected to be traded within the next week, and undoubtedly before the beginning of the 2025 NBA Draft.