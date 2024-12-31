Key Suns Role Player Will Miss Time
PHOENIX -- Some more disappointing news has come about regarding the Phoenix Suns this morning.
Suns wing Royce O'Neale is set to miss at least the next 10 days with a left ankle sprain - which will keep him out at least through the second week in January.
Per the team.
"Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale sustained a left ankle sprain in Saturday night's game. He will be re-evaluated in ten days."
This is news that is sure to evoke mixed emotions among Suns fans - as the injury looked much worse upon it initially happening against the Golden State Warriors, and O'Neale left Chase Center in a walking boot.
However, head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke about the prognosis surrounding O'Neale and his ankle was more positive than initially expected despite the swingman missing practice yesterday.
The star role player is in his first full season in Phoenix and had played all 31 games prior to the injury - that will leave Tyus Jones as the only rostered player that has appeared in every single contest this season as of tonight.
O'Neale's marks of 10.5 PPG/5.6 RPG/2.4 APG has kept him on pace to have a career-best year after being moved to Phoenix in February for a collection of second-round picks and minimum contracts.
Expect Ryan Dunn and Josh Okogie to continue to see sizable upticks in minutes - the uber-athletic duo have played quality basketball recently.
The earliest target game O'Neale could return is January 9 at home against the Atlanta Hawks.