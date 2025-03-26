LeBron James Starting Podcast With Suns Legend
PHOENIX -- Some surprising news broke this morning involving a former legend of the Phoenix Suns - and not in the fashion many would expect.
LeBron James officially announced that his wildly popular podcast "Mind the Game" will officially be revived after nearly a year of hiatus following his former co-host JJ Redick becoming head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The shocking announcement that came with it?
That two-time NBA MVP and arguably the greatest player in Suns history in Steve Nash would be replacing Redick.
Nash, 51, has largely stayed out of the public eye ever since being fired by the Brooklyn Nets seven games into the 2022-23 season - now it looks as if the Hall of Fame point guard is angling to get back into the game.
Nash is a franchise icon, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006, but was never able to lift Phoenix to a title due to a myriad of outside factors. The eight-time All-Star remains a beloved figure in the Valley regardless and has been a face of Phoenix sports for 20 years to this point.
Could Nash's re-integration into the public basketball eye signify that he's looking to return to the sidelines as a coach again? That is unclear, for now the the talks between two of the greatest players in NBA history is sure to be a must-watch media endeavor.
New episodes are set to release every Tuesday starting on April 1 - stay tuned for high quality and in-depth basketball discussions.