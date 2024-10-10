Mailbag: How Can Suns Contend For Championship?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are just under two weeks away from their regular season debut on October 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
There is much to be enthused about in Phoenix surrounding the first two preseason games - if they are any indication of the squad that will be seen in regular season action, this should be a formidable team that builds off of the 49-win effort last season.
Without further ado, we will dive into a preseason edition of the Suns mailbag - featuring some of the most resonant questions that the fanbase have ahead of the opening of the regular season.
Q: What does this team currently need the most to get to premier contention status?
A: Stay the course.
There isn't much that Phoenix can do in this present moment to substantially boost championship aspirations other than attempting to hammer down the new offensive system ushered in by coach Mike Budenholzer while also building camaraderie amongst each other.
If the first two preseason games are to be taken seriously, we will assuredly see a much more organized, clean operation on a game-to-game basis this season. It will be night and day from 2023-24.
The improved depth, point guard play, and presence of numerous standout floor spacers will also help the squad weather storms that they were unable to in the last season, particularly due to the presumption that the team will average around 40 three-point looks per night.
It has to be a consideration to make roster changes if a potential trade that can improve the team comes about. but Suns fans should feel infinitely better about the construction of this roster as is.
Q: What is a reasonable expectation for this team to be ranked on defense?
A: I would truthfully say the most reasonable expectation is to project the Suns in the middle of the pack.
Phoenix finished 13th in the league last season with a 114.5 defensive rating before falling apart in the brief playoff run.
There isn't really any changes one way or the other that can reasonably point towards a massive step back or forward - unless rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro are truly impactful players from the jump - if they are, the ceiling of the defense rises greatly.
Otherwise, this feels like the makeup of a fairly average defense - there are some versatile standouts such as Kevin Durant and Royce O'Neale - but the lack of size/athleticism could potentially be felt at times.
Q: How does Budenholzer's arrival change the outlook of the squad come April, if there is any change?
A: It should change the outlook greatly.
There is an undeniable difference between how Budenholzer and his predecessor approached their respective first seasons in the Valley. Budenholzer assembled a staff that was essentially completely hand-picked, while also being clear as to what his goals with the team were from his introductory press conference onward.
Coach Bud will demand accountability, preach sticking to routine, and bring many of the innovations that have made him one of the more successful active coaches in the NBA.
Say what you want about his mixed bag of success in the playoffs - this is quite possibly the first team he's ever spearheaded that is a completely optimal fit on both sides. Budenholzer can maximize both the stars and the role players. The overarching roster could bring out the best of him as a coach. The Suns are his dream job and passion project.
It's very valid to be bullish about this partnership as we head into the 2024-25 regular season.